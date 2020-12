FILE PHOTO; A medical staff member holds a box while simulating to carry the COVID-19 vaccine during a drill days before starting the vaccination process from the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday that the first COVID-19 vaccine doses from U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc will arrive in Mexico on Wednesday.