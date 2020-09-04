U.S. will not 'cut corners' in developing coronavirus vaccine, Pence says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event of the 2020 Republican National Convention held at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that the Trump administration would not “cut corners” in making a vaccine for the coronavirus available, although it wants to move as fast as possible to deliver something that is safe and effective.

“We’re not going to cut corners in the development of a vaccine, but at the same time through Operation Warp Speed, the president has made it clear that we want a safe and effective vaccine available for the American people absolutely as soon as is possible to have,” Pence told Fox Business Network.

Operation Warp Speed is the name for the administration’s vaccine development effort.