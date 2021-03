FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Russia's "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund and China’s Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech have agreed to produce over 60 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in China, RDIF said on Monday.

RDIF, which is marketing Sputnik V globally, said that commercial production was due to start in May.