FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Sputnik V Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Sputnik V logo, in this illustration photo taken March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will supply a first batch of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines in the first half of April, the Interfax news agency cited the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund as saying on Friday.