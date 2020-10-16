Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

Reported Russian COVID vaccine disinformation 'reprehensible' - Raab

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday a reported Russian disinformation campaign to undermine COVID-19 vaccine trials was “reprehensible” at a time when countries should be coming together.

“We know that Russia has a track record in this area,” he told Sky News when asked about a Times newspaper report that there was a Russian campaign to undermine an Oxford University vaccine trial.

“Anyone trying to basically sabotage the efforts of those trying to develop a vaccine are deeply reprehensible, and it’s pretty unacceptable and unjustified in any circumstances.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up