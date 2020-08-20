Peru to test China Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 3 trial

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Sinopharm Group Co Ltd is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BEIJING (Reuters) - Health authorities of the Republic of Peru have approved a Phase 3 clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company said on Thursday in Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The experimental vaccine of CNBG, a unit of state-owned pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), has already entered Phase 3 testing in United Arab Emirates.

Phase 3 trials, which usually involve several thousand participants, allow researchers to gather data on the efficacy of potential vaccines for final regulatory approvals.

