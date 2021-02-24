Sinopharm's Wuhan unit reports 72.5% efficacy for COVID shot, seeks approval in China

FILE PHOTO: Vials of the Sinopharm's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are pictured in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Sinopharm unit Wuhan Institute Of Biological Products Co said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine had shown an efficacy rate of 72.51% against the disease in Phase III clinical trials, based on interim analysis.

The company has filed a formal application to China’s National Medical Products Administration for approval for public use of the vaccine, it said in a statement on its website.