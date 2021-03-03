Sinovac eyes two billion doses in annual capacity of virus vaccine by June

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a dose of the Sinovac's vaccine at a district health facility as Indonesia begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), starting with its healthcare workers, in Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech’s annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine can reach 2 billion doses by June, a company spokesman confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

The figure is double its previous yearly capacity of 1 billion doses in the form of bulk ingredient which the firm had said it could reach by February.

State media the Global Times had first reported the news, citing a comment from the firm’s chief executive.