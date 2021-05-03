One in four Spaniards has had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Needles and a vial of AstraZeneca's vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured during a pilot test which aims to apply 20,000 vaccines per day in coming months, at Fira de Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - One in four Spaniards has now had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health authorities said on Monday, as the country speeds up its inoculation programme.

In total, 12,162,359 people have received one dose of one of the four vaccines being used in Spain - or 25.6% of the population of 47 million.

Some 5,098,903 people have had both doses of the vaccine, or 11% of the population.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last month he expected 70% of the population to be vaccinated by the end of August.

The country’s two-week coronavirus contagion rate fell to 223 cases per 100,000 people on Monday compared with 229 onFriday, according to health ministry data.

The cumulative number of cases rose to 3,540,430, while thetotal number of deaths was 78,293.