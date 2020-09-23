AstraZeneca not involved in planned COVID-19 human challenge trial

FILE PHOTO: A sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said that it has no involvement in a planned clinical trial where volunteers would be given an experimental vaccine and then be deliberately infected with the new coronavirus, as reported by the Financial Times.

A company spokesman on Wednesday also ruled out that AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which was initially developed by the University of Oxford, would play a role in the reported trial.

The FT said the so-called human challenge trial is expected to begin in January at a quarantine facility in London.