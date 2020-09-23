UK mulling possible 'human challenge' trials of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it was working with partners on the potential for “human challenge” clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine, where volunteers are deliberately infected with the virus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, confirming an FT report.

“We are working with partners to understand how we might collaborate on the potential development of a COVID-19 vaccine through human challenge studies,” a government spokeswoman said.

“These discussions are part of our work to research ways of treating, limiting and hopefully preventing the virus so we can end the pandemic sooner.”