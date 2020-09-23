Sanofi spokesman says has no role in COVID-19 human challenge trial

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi is not involved in the COVID-19 human challenge trials reported to be launched in Britain and its potential vaccines are not being used in the trials, a spokesman for the French drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Britain will host clinical trials where volunteers would be deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to assess the effectiveness of experimental vaccines, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project.