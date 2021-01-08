Brazil health regulator receives application for emergency use of Sinovac's vaccine - statement

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Sao Paulo state Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn holds a box of the 'CoronaVac' COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Sinovac Biotech as the plane carrying containers with 5,5 million doses arrives at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas, Brazil December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Friday it received an application from São Paulo-based medical center Butantan for emergency use in Brazil of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech, according to a statement.

Butantan is Sinovac’s partner and is producing the vaccine locally. Anvisa said in the statement it plans to conclude the evaluation of Butantan’s request for emergency use of the vaccine in up to 10 days.