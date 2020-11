FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has authorized resumption of a clinical trial with Janssen-Cilag Farmacêutica Ltda’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement from the government agency on Tuesday.

The company is a unit of Johnson & Johnson . Its vaccine prototype is one of four vaccines being tested in Brazil.