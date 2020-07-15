Vaccine alliance says 75 countries keen to join 'COVAX' access facility

FILE PHOTO: The first potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine developed in the southern hemisphere, called COVAX-19 and created by Adelaide company Vaxine Pty Ltd, is pictured at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in Adelaide, Australia, July 2, 2020. AAP Image/David Mariuz via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 75 countries have expressed interest in joining the COVAX financing scheme designed to guarantee rapid and equitable access globally to COVID-19 vaccines, the GAVI vaccines alliance said on Wednesday.

The 75 countries, which would finance the vaccines from public budgets, partner with up to 90 poorer countries supported through voluntary donations to GAVI’s COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), the alliance said in a statement.

The interest, from governments representing more than 60% of the world’s population, shows a “vote of confidence” in the effort to secure global access to COVID-19 vaccines, it added.