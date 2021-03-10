Vaccine deliveries under COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme

(Reuters) - Ghana and Ivory Coast in February became the first countries to receive COVID-19 shots under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing programme designed to help poor and middle-income countries gain access to the sought-after vaccines.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021. In early March, it said the target was to deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca’s shot to 142 countries by the end of May, and also shipped its first Pfizer shots.

The following tables list the countries that have received vaccines under the scheme, sorted by region and delivery date.

AFRICA

COUNTRY LATEST DATE MANUFACTURER POPULATION TOTAL

DELIVERY DELIVERED

Ghana 600,000 Feb. 24 AstraZeneca/Oxford 30 million 600,000

Ivory Coast 504,000 Feb. 26 AstraZeneca/Oxford 26 million 504,000

Nigeria 3.9 million March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 201 million 3.9 million

Democratic 1.7 million March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 87 million 1.7 million

Republic of Congo

Angola 624,000 March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 32 million 624,000

Gambia 36,000 March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.3 million 36,000

Senegal 324,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 16 million 324,000

Kenya 1 million March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 53 million 1 million

Rwanda 240,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 13 million 342,920

102,960 Pfizer BioN Tech

Sudan 828,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 43 million 828,000

Sao Tome and 24,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 215,000 24,000

Principe

Lesotho 36,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.1 million 36,000

Mali 396,000 March 4 AstraZeneca/Oxford 20 million 396,000

Uganda 864,000 March 5 AstraZeneca/Oxford 44 million 864,000

Malawi 360,000 March 5 AstraZeneca/Oxford 19 million 360,000

Liberia 96,000 March 5 AstraZeneca/Oxford 4.9 million 96,000

Djibouti 24,000 March 6 AstraZeneca/Oxford 990,000 24,000

Ethiopia 2.2 million March 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 112 million 2.2 million

Togo 156,000 March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 8.1 million 156,000

Mozambique 384,000 March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 30 million 384,000

Sierra Leone 96,000 March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 7.8 million 96,000

EUROPE

COUNTRY LATEST DATE MANUFACTURER POPULATION TOTAL

DELIVERY DELIVERED

Moldova 14,400 March 4 N/A 2.7 million 14,400

ASIA & PACIFIC

COUNTRY LATEST DATE MANUFACTURER POPULATION TOTAL

DELIVERY DELIVERED

Cambodia 324,000 March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 16 million 324,000

Philippines 487,200 March 4 AstraZeneca/Oxford 108 million 487,200

Indonesia 1.1 million March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 271 million 1.1 million

Afghanistan 468,000 March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 38 million 468,000

