Vaccine alliance expects to hold talks with Biden team on COVAX

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak about modernizing infrastructure and his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the GAVI vaccine alliance expects to hold talks with the incoming team of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden about collaborating with the COVAX global facility, which has been set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries.

GAVI chief executive Seth Berkley, speaking to reporters on Friday, noted that Biden had set up a task force on the pandemic, adding they are “believers in science”.

The Trump administration did not join the facility.