Factbox: The race for a coronavirus vaccine

(Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N and German partner BioNTech 22UAy.F on Monday became the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine, priming it for possible speedy regulatory approvals.
Moderna and AstraZeneca, are the other frontrunners in the race to successfully develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. There are 47 vaccine candidates in human trials worldwide.
The following table tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have moved beyond testing their vaccine candidates in early-stage trials:
Company State of play Development phase
AstraZeneca AZN.L U.S. trial resumed after a Late-stage trials
probe into a patient’s
illness; vaccine produces
immune response in both young
and old adults
Sinopharm 1099.HK Prelim data from late-stage Late-stage trials underway in China, Brazil
trial in Brazil showed vaccine and Bahrain; UAE grants emergency approval
candidate is safe
Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech The companies said vaccine was Pfizer expects to seek broad U.S. emergency
SE 22UAy.F more than 90% effective and use authorization of vaccine for people aged
they have so far found no 16 to 85 in coming weeks
serious safety concerns
Moderna Inc MRNA.O Completed enrollment of 30,000 30,000-subject final stage trial began on
subjects in a late-stage July 27
trial. Interim results from
the trial expected in November
Sinovac Biotech SVA.O CoronaVac approved for Late stage trials in Brazil, Indonesia and
emergency use in China to Turkey underway; Prelim data expected in
vaccinate high-risk groups November
CanSino Biologics 6185.HK Early results showed vaccine Vaccine candidate in final-stage trials, has
is safe been approved for use by the Chinese
military. Late-stage trial underway in
Pakistan and Mexico
Inovio Pharma INO.O U.S. health regulator pauses Company aims to respond to FDA's queries in
company’s plans to start final October
trials as agency seeks more
information
Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Russia has temporarily stopped Vaccine, approved in Russia, produced
Institute vaccinating new volunteers in antibody response in all participants in
its COVID-19 vaccine trial early-stage trials
Vector Institute in Siberia A second Russian vaccine, Early-stage trial
developed was granted
regulatory approval in the
country on Oct. 14.
Chongqing Zhifei Biological Unit Anhui Zhifei Longcom Mid-stage trial
Products 300122.SZ Biopharmaceutical has begun
human trials
Bharat Biotech Vaccine candidate found to be Plans to enroll about 25,000 to 26,000
safe in early-to-mid stage participants in around 12-14 states for
trials; Plans to launch its late-stage trials
COVID-19 vaccine candidate in
Q2, 2021
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N Large U.S. vaccine trial set Results from the trial expected by the end of
to resume after it was paused 2020 or early 2021
due to illness in a study
volunteer. Brazil authorizes
resumption of clinical trial
Novavax NVAX.O On track to start late-stage Late-stage study underway in UK
trial in U.S. in November,
vaccine candidate gets FDA
‘fast track’ status
GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L First data on the vaccine it Early-to-mid stage trial
is developing with Sanofi
SASY.PA is expected by the
end of the year
CureVac Vaccine produces immune Plans to launch final stage of testing
response in humans involving about 30,000 participants before
year end
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Chinese developer to receive Early-stage trials; Plans to conduct
up to $328 mln from an late-stage clinical trials in Philippines
epidemic response group
Genexine 095700.KQ South Korean company has begun Early-stage trials
human trials
Not applicable Institute of Medical Biology Mid-stage trials
at Chinese Academy of Medical
Sciences testing a vaccine
Walvax Biotechnology Trials sponsored by Walvax and Mexico to conduct late-stage trials
300142.SZ a Chinese military research
institute, have begun
The following table lists vaccines whose development timeline slightly lags the rest:
Medicago Early-stage trials
Cadila Healthcare Early-stage trials
Not applicable Early-stage testing (bit.ly/2Eo5iDg)
Arcturus Therapeutics Early-stage testing
ARCT.O and Duke-NUS
Osaka University, AnGes, Early-stage testing (bit.ly/3gaEiFB)
Takara Bio 4974.T
Kentucky Bioprocessing Early-stage testing planned (bit.ly/2BJDU1M)
Vaxine Pty/Medytox Early-stage testing
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Early-stage trial (bit.ly/2XbnAOS)
Corp/NIAID/Dynavax
Merck & Co MRK.N Early-stage trial planned
ReiThera/Leukocare/Univerce Early-stage trial (bit.ly/2YgDJmo)
lls
Cuba's Instituto Finlay de Early-stage trial (bit.ly/3gsMu35)
Vacunas
Merck's unit/Institute Early-stage trial (bit.ly/3lhUhVa)
Pasteur/University of
Pittsburg CVR
Research Institute for Early-mid stage trials (bit.ly/3jOYIFc)
Biological Safety
Problems, Rep of Kazakhstan
West China Hospital, Early-stage trials (bit.ly/3jK7CUE)
Sichuan University
Beijing Wantai Biological Early-stage trials (bit.ly/3cmG9FZ)
Pharmacy/Xiamen University
COVAXX Early-stage trials in Taiwan
University Hospital Early-stage studies (bit.ly/3iQTE3i)
Tuebingen
Institute of Biotechnology, Early-stage studies (bit.ly/2FQy2Wv)
Academy of
Military Medical Sciences,
PLA of China
Germany’s IDT Biologika Early-stage trial
Vaxart Inc VXRT.O Early-stage trial
Imperial College London Early-stage trials
SpyBiotech/ Serum Institute Early-stage trials
of India
Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta
