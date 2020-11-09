Factbox: The race for a coronavirus vaccine

(Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N and German partner BioNTech 22UAy.F on Monday became the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine, priming it for possible speedy regulatory approvals.

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with "Vaccine" stickers stand near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Moderna and AstraZeneca, are the other frontrunners in the race to successfully develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. There are 47 vaccine candidates in human trials worldwide.

The following table tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have moved beyond testing their vaccine candidates in early-stage trials:

For a separate FACTBOX on vaccines in final stages of development, click, and for a FACTBOX on treatments under development, click

Company State of play Development phase

AstraZeneca AZN.L U.S. trial resumed after a Late-stage trials

probe into a patient’s

illness; vaccine produces

immune response in both young

and old adults

Sinopharm 1099.HK Prelim data from late-stage Late-stage trials underway in China, Brazil

trial in Brazil showed vaccine and Bahrain; UAE grants emergency approval

candidate is safe

Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech The companies said vaccine was Pfizer expects to seek broad U.S. emergency

SE 22UAy.F more than 90% effective and use authorization of vaccine for people aged

they have so far found no 16 to 85 in coming weeks

serious safety concerns

Moderna Inc MRNA.O Completed enrollment of 30,000 30,000-subject final stage trial began on

subjects in a late-stage July 27

trial. Interim results from

the trial expected in November

Sinovac Biotech SVA.O CoronaVac approved for Late stage trials in Brazil, Indonesia and

emergency use in China to Turkey underway; Prelim data expected in

vaccinate high-risk groups November

CanSino Biologics 6185.HK Early results showed vaccine Vaccine candidate in final-stage trials, has

is safe been approved for use by the Chinese

military. Late-stage trial underway in

Pakistan and Mexico

Inovio Pharma INO.O U.S. health regulator pauses Company aims to respond to FDA's queries in

company’s plans to start final October

trials as agency seeks more

information

Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Russia has temporarily stopped Vaccine, approved in Russia, produced

Institute vaccinating new volunteers in antibody response in all participants in

its COVID-19 vaccine trial early-stage trials

Vector Institute in Siberia A second Russian vaccine, Early-stage trial

developed was granted

regulatory approval in the

country on Oct. 14.

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Unit Anhui Zhifei Longcom Mid-stage trial

Products 300122.SZ Biopharmaceutical has begun

human trials

Bharat Biotech Vaccine candidate found to be Plans to enroll about 25,000 to 26,000

safe in early-to-mid stage participants in around 12-14 states for

trials; Plans to launch its late-stage trials

COVID-19 vaccine candidate in

Q2, 2021

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N Large U.S. vaccine trial set Results from the trial expected by the end of

to resume after it was paused 2020 or early 2021

due to illness in a study

volunteer. Brazil authorizes

resumption of clinical trial

Novavax NVAX.O On track to start late-stage Late-stage study underway in UK

trial in U.S. in November,

vaccine candidate gets FDA

‘fast track’ status

GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L First data on the vaccine it Early-to-mid stage trial

is developing with Sanofi

SASY.PA is expected by the

end of the year

CureVac Vaccine produces immune Plans to launch final stage of testing

response in humans involving about 30,000 participants before

year end

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Chinese developer to receive Early-stage trials; Plans to conduct

up to $328 mln from an late-stage clinical trials in Philippines

epidemic response group

Genexine 095700.KQ South Korean company has begun Early-stage trials

human trials

Not applicable Institute of Medical Biology Mid-stage trials

at Chinese Academy of Medical

Sciences testing a vaccine

Walvax Biotechnology Trials sponsored by Walvax and Mexico to conduct late-stage trials

300142.SZ a Chinese military research

institute, have begun

The following table lists vaccines whose development timeline slightly lags the rest:

Medicago Early-stage trials

Cadila Healthcare Early-stage trials

Not applicable Early-stage testing (bit.ly/2Eo5iDg)

Arcturus Therapeutics Early-stage testing

ARCT.O and Duke-NUS

Osaka University, AnGes, Early-stage testing (bit.ly/3gaEiFB)

Takara Bio 4974.T

Kentucky Bioprocessing Early-stage testing planned (bit.ly/2BJDU1M)

Vaxine Pty/Medytox Early-stage testing

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Early-stage trial (bit.ly/2XbnAOS)

Corp/NIAID/Dynavax

Merck & Co MRK.N Early-stage trial planned

ReiThera/Leukocare/Univerce Early-stage trial (bit.ly/2YgDJmo)

lls

Cuba's Instituto Finlay de Early-stage trial (bit.ly/3gsMu35)

Vacunas

Merck's unit/Institute Early-stage trial (bit.ly/3lhUhVa)

Pasteur/University of

Pittsburg CVR

Research Institute for Early-mid stage trials (bit.ly/3jOYIFc)

Biological Safety

Problems, Rep of Kazakhstan

West China Hospital, Early-stage trials (bit.ly/3jK7CUE)

Sichuan University

Beijing Wantai Biological Early-stage trials (bit.ly/3cmG9FZ)

Pharmacy/Xiamen University

COVAXX Early-stage trials in Taiwan

University Hospital Early-stage studies (bit.ly/3iQTE3i)

Tuebingen

Institute of Biotechnology, Early-stage studies (bit.ly/2FQy2Wv)

Academy of

Military Medical Sciences,

PLA of China

Germany’s IDT Biologika Early-stage trial

Vaxart Inc VXRT.O Early-stage trial

Imperial College London Early-stage trials

SpyBiotech/ Serum Institute Early-stage trials

of India