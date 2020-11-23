Factbox: COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by Oxford University could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects.

FILE PHOTO: The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The effectiveness of the vaccine depended on the dosing, and fell to just 62% when given as two full doses rather than a half-dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart.

The data follows positive results from Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Russia’s Sputnik V. Pfizer said last week it will apply to U.S. health regulators for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 48 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The following list tracks the candidates that are in the final stages of testing.

COMPANY STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED DOSES

Pfizer Inc & BioNTech SE First company to apply for U.S. U.S.- 100 mln + option for 500

emergency use authorization for mln more

its vaccine after reporting

impressive data from final UK - 40 mln; expects to have 10

analysis. million doses by end of 2020

EU - 300 mln, to start by end of

2020

Canada - Minimum of 20 mln doses

Japan - 120 mln

Moderna Inc Late-stage trials underway. U.S.- 100 mln + option for

Vaccine was 94.5% effective in additional 400 mln

preventing COVID-19 based on

interim data. Aims to apply for EU- 80 mln

U.S. emergency use authorization

for the vaccine in the coming UK - 5 mln

weeks.

Japan- 50 mln or more, to be

distributed by Takeda

Canada- 20 mln

Johnson & Johnson Large U.S. vaccine trial resumed U.S.- 100 mln + 200 mln more

after it was paused due to under subsequent agreement

illness in a study volunteer.

Expects to have data needed to UK- 30 mln + option for up to 22

seek U.S. authorization by mln more

February.

EU- 200 mln + 200 mln additional

Canada- Up to 38 mln

Japan- Not Applicable

AstraZeneca Plc & Oxford Vaccine could be around 90% (15 countries and groups for over

University effective in preventing COVID-19 3 bln doses)

without any serious side effects,

when it was administered as a U.S.- 300 mln

half dose followed by a full dose

at least one month apart. UK- 4 mln doses this year

(delivery schedule pushed back

after trial results; earlier 30

million doses were expected with

initial deliveries by Sept/Oct.

2020)

EU- At least 300 mln + 100 mln

additional

Italy, Germany, the Netherlands

and France - 300 mln + 100 mln

additional

Canada- Up to 20 mln

Japan- 120 mln

Bangladesh - 30 mln (through

India’s Serum Institute)

Sinovac Biotech Ltd Late-stage trials in Brazil, Vaccine approved for emergency

Indonesia and Turkey underway; use in China in July; supply

preliminary data showed it deals with Indonesia for 40 mln

triggered a quick immune doses before Mar 2021, and with

response, results could come out Brazil for 46 million doses;

in December. Turkey plans to sign a contract

to buy at least 20 million doses

Gamaleya Research Institute Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine Supply deals with over 10

is 92% effective at protecting countries including India, Brazil

people from COVID-19. and Argentina for at least 280

mln doses

CanSino Biologics Inc Approved for use in Chinese Mexico - 35 mln doses as early as

military. Late-stage trial Dec

underway in Pakistan.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd Late-stage trials underway in Expects to produce more than 1

China, Brazil and Bahrain; UAE bln doses in 2021

grants emergency approval.