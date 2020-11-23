Factbox: COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by Oxford University could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects.
The effectiveness of the vaccine depended on the dosing, and fell to just 62% when given as two full doses rather than a half-dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart.
The data follows positive results from Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Russia’s Sputnik V. Pfizer said last week it will apply to U.S. health regulators for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 48 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The following list tracks the candidates that are in the final stages of testing.
COMPANY STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED DOSES
Pfizer Inc & BioNTech SE First company to apply for U.S. U.S.- 100 mln + option for 500
emergency use authorization for mln more
its vaccine after reporting
impressive data from final UK - 40 mln; expects to have 10
analysis. million doses by end of 2020
EU - 300 mln, to start by end of
2020
Canada - Minimum of 20 mln doses
Japan - 120 mln
Moderna Inc Late-stage trials underway. U.S.- 100 mln + option for
Vaccine was 94.5% effective in additional 400 mln
preventing COVID-19 based on
interim data. Aims to apply for EU- 80 mln
U.S. emergency use authorization
for the vaccine in the coming UK - 5 mln
weeks.
Japan- 50 mln or more, to be
distributed by Takeda
Canada- 20 mln
Johnson & Johnson Large U.S. vaccine trial resumed U.S.- 100 mln + 200 mln more
after it was paused due to under subsequent agreement
illness in a study volunteer.
Expects to have data needed to UK- 30 mln + option for up to 22
seek U.S. authorization by mln more
February.
EU- 200 mln + 200 mln additional
Canada- Up to 38 mln
Japan- Not Applicable
AstraZeneca Plc & Oxford Vaccine could be around 90% (15 countries and groups for over
University effective in preventing COVID-19 3 bln doses)
without any serious side effects,
when it was administered as a U.S.- 300 mln
half dose followed by a full dose
at least one month apart. UK- 4 mln doses this year
(delivery schedule pushed back
after trial results; earlier 30
million doses were expected with
initial deliveries by Sept/Oct.
2020)
EU- At least 300 mln + 100 mln
additional
Italy, Germany, the Netherlands
and France - 300 mln + 100 mln
additional
Canada- Up to 20 mln
Japan- 120 mln
Bangladesh - 30 mln (through
India’s Serum Institute)
Sinovac Biotech Ltd Late-stage trials in Brazil, Vaccine approved for emergency
Indonesia and Turkey underway; use in China in July; supply
preliminary data showed it deals with Indonesia for 40 mln
triggered a quick immune doses before Mar 2021, and with
response, results could come out Brazil for 46 million doses;
in December. Turkey plans to sign a contract
to buy at least 20 million doses
Gamaleya Research Institute Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine Supply deals with over 10
is 92% effective at protecting countries including India, Brazil
people from COVID-19. and Argentina for at least 280
mln doses
CanSino Biologics Inc Approved for use in Chinese Mexico - 35 mln doses as early as
military. Late-stage trial Dec
underway in Pakistan.
Sinopharm Group Co Ltd Late-stage trials underway in Expects to produce more than 1
China, Brazil and Bahrain; UAE bln doses in 2021
grants emergency approval.
