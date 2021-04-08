Britons can be confident in vaccine monitoring, health secretary says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons should be confident that the system to monitor COVID-19 vaccines is working following the change in advice on giving young people the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

“People can be reassured that we have the high class safety system run by our world class regulator (...) and then we’re totally transparent with all of the side effects, no matter how extremely rare they are like these ones,” he told Sky News.

Britain’s vaccine advisory committee said on Wednesday that an alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine should be given to under 30s where possible due to a “vanishingly” rare side effect of blood clots in the brain.