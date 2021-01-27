Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Mexico may approve Russian COVID-19 vaccine within days, health official says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday that emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine should be authorized within days, after a favorable recommendation by a committee within Mexico’s health regulator.

The exact arrival of the first shipments of Sputnik V to Mexico had not been confirmed, Lopez-Gatell said, though officials said earlier in the day that 200,000 doses could arrive next week.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, Editing by Cassandra Garrison

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

