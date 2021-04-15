New Zealand to donate vaccines for 800,000 to COVAX vaccine facility: Ardern

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday that it would donate COVID-19 vaccine for 800,000 people via the COVAX dose-sharing facility that aims to protect health workers and other vulnerable people in lower income countries.

She was the first leader to pledge doses at the event held by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, although European countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden pledged new funds.