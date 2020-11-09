Potential approval of Pfizer vaccine still several weeks away: U.S. official

The Pfizer logo is pictured on their headquarters building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday it would take several weeks for U.S. regulators to receive and then process data on Pfizer Inc’s vaccine for the coronavirus before the government could potentially approve it.

“Pfizer will have to now pull together their data and submit it to the FDA where it will undergo an independent review process there,” Secretary Alex Azar told Fox News Channel, referring to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “You should be thinking in the several week time period both for the submission and then review by FDA of the data.”