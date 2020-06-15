EU governments to pay 750 million euros for 300 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: Italy

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and France will pay 750 million euros ($843.1 million) for 300 million doses of AstraZeneca’s potential COVID-19 vaccine as part of a European deal to secure supplies of the drug, a spokesman for Italy’s health ministry said on Monday. [nL8N2DQ0GG]

The countries also have an option to buy a further 100 million doses, the spokesman said. For its portion of the deal, Italy will pay about 185 million euros for 75 million doses.

($1 = 0.8896 euros)