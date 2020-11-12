Factbox: EU tries to catch-up after U.S., UK spend billions to secure coronavirus vaccines

(Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday entered into a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 300 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as it tries to catch up with the United States and United Kingdom to secure supplies of experimental vaccines.
COUNTRY/REGION COMPANY DEAL TERM NO OF DOSES DELIVERY DATE STORY LINK
U.S. Moderna $1.53 bln 100 mln + option for additional Unspecified
400 mln
U.S. Pfizer and BioNTech $1.95 bln 100 mln + option for 500 mln By October
more
U.S. AstraZeneca $1.2 bln 300 mln Expected to begin in
October 2020
U.S. Novavax $1.6 bln 100 mln By January 2021
U.S. Johnson & Johnson Over $1 bln 100 mln + 200 mln more under Unspecified
subsequent agreement
U.S. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline $2.1 bln 100 mln + option for 500 mln Unspecified
more
EU AstraZeneca 750 mln euros for At least 300 mln + 100 mln By end-2020
300 mln doses additional
EU Johnson & Johnson Undisclosed 200 mln + 200 mln additional Unspecified
EU Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline 324 mln euros 300 mln Unspecified
($384 mln)
EU Moderna In talks 80 mln Unspecified
EU CureVac In talks 225 mln + option for 180 mln Unspecified
additional
EU BioNTech/ Pfizer Not specified Up to 300 mln End of 2020
EU ReiThera In early talks Unspecified Unspecified
Italy, AstraZeneca 750 mln euros 300 mln + 100 mln additional Not applicable
Germany, the ($843 million)
Netherlands
and France
UK Johnson & Johnson Non-profit basis 30 mln + option for up to 22 Unspecified
for emergency use; mln more
option to purchase
additional doses
UK Novavax Not specified 60 mln, and plan for a By early 2021; phase 3
late-stage trial in UK with trial in Q3
govt support
UK Valneva “Multi-million 60 mln + 40 mln additional Not Applicable
pound” investment
UK Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Financial terms Up to 60 mln Not Applicable
undisclosed
UK Pfizer and BioNTech Financial terms 30 mln Not Applicable
undisclosed
UK AstraZeneca 84 million pounds 100 mln 4 million in 2020. Earlier [nL8N2HQ6UO]
($110.40 million) about 30 million doses were
expected with initial
deliveries by Sept/Oct.
2020
Canada Pfizer and BioNTech Financial details Unspecified Through 2021
undisclosed
Canada Moderna Unspecified Unspecified Unspecified
Canada Johnson & Johnson Unspecified Up to 38 mln Unspecified
Canada AstraZeneca Unspecified Up to 20 mln Unspecified
Canada Novavax Unspecified Up to 76 mln Q2 of 2021
Japan Moderna Unspecified 50 mln doses, to be distributed H1 of 2021 [nL1N2HK0CP]
by Takeda
Japan Pfizer and BioNTech Financial details 120 mln H1 of 2021
undisclosed
Japan Johnson & Johnson In talks Not Applicable Not Applicable
Japan AstraZeneca Co-production with 120 mln First 30 mln expected by
JCR Pharma, March 2021
Daiichi Sankyo
Biotech and KM
Biologics
Japan Novavax Co-production with 250 mln Production is yearly
Takeda estimate
Europe, Latin Arcturus Therapeutics In talks Not Applicable Not Applicable
America and Holdings Inc
Southeast Asia
Israel Arcturus Therapeutics $275 million Initial 1 mln Not Applicable
Israel Moderna Financial terms Not Applicable Not Applicable
undisclosed
Indonesia Sinovac Biotech Financial terms At least 40 mln By March 2021
undisclosed
China AstraZeneca Produced by At least 200 mln By end 2021
Shenzhen Kangtai
Biological
Products
Thailand AstraZeneca Undisclosed Undisclosed Mid-year 2021
Uzbekistan Russia’s sovereign fund, Undisclosed Up to 35 mln Unspecified
RDIF
Egypt RDIF Undisclosed 25 mln Unspecified
India RDIF Undisclosed 100 mln Late 2020
Nepal RDIF Undisclosed 25 mln Unspecified
Brazil Gamaleya Research Institute Undisclosed Brazil’s Bahia state to get 50 To start in November
and RDIF mln and will conduct Phase 3
clinical trials
Brazil AstraZeneca $356 mln to buy, 100 mln December/January
produce vaccine
Mexico Gamaleya, RDIF Financial terms 32 mln November 2020
unspecified
Mexico, AstraZeneca To produce vaccine 150 mln + up to 250 mln more First half of 2021
Argentina for most of Latin
America
Qatar Moderna Unspecified Unspecified As soon as vaccine is
approved and released
Australia Novavax Unspecified 40 mln First half of 2021
Argentina RDIF Unspecified 10 mln Between December and
January 2021
Hungary RDIF Unspecified Unspecified To start importing small
quantities in December 2020
for final testing and
licensing
($1 = 0.8484 euros)
($1 = 0.7609 pounds)
Reporting by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Manojna Madippatla, Trisha Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru, Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta, Aditya Soni, Vinay Dwivedi and Ramakrishnan M.
