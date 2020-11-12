Factbox: EU tries to catch-up after U.S., UK spend billions to secure coronavirus vaccines

(Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday entered into a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 300 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as it tries to catch up with the United States and United Kingdom to secure supplies of experimental vaccines.

COUNTRY/REGION COMPANY DEAL TERM NO OF DOSES DELIVERY DATE STORY LINK

U.S. Moderna $1.53 bln 100 mln + option for additional Unspecified

400 mln

U.S. Pfizer and BioNTech $1.95 bln 100 mln + option for 500 mln By October

more

U.S. AstraZeneca $1.2 bln 300 mln Expected to begin in

October 2020

U.S. Novavax $1.6 bln 100 mln By January 2021

U.S. Johnson & Johnson Over $1 bln 100 mln + 200 mln more under Unspecified

subsequent agreement

U.S. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline $2.1 bln 100 mln + option for 500 mln Unspecified

more

EU AstraZeneca 750 mln euros for At least 300 mln + 100 mln By end-2020

300 mln doses additional

EU Johnson & Johnson Undisclosed 200 mln + 200 mln additional Unspecified

EU Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline 324 mln euros 300 mln Unspecified

($384 mln)

EU Moderna In talks 80 mln Unspecified

EU CureVac In talks 225 mln + option for 180 mln Unspecified

additional

EU BioNTech/ Pfizer Not specified Up to 300 mln End of 2020

EU ReiThera In early talks Unspecified Unspecified

Italy, AstraZeneca 750 mln euros 300 mln + 100 mln additional Not applicable

Germany, the ($843 million)

Netherlands

and France

UK Johnson & Johnson Non-profit basis 30 mln + option for up to 22 Unspecified

for emergency use; mln more

option to purchase

additional doses

UK Novavax Not specified 60 mln, and plan for a By early 2021; phase 3

late-stage trial in UK with trial in Q3

govt support

UK Valneva “Multi-million 60 mln + 40 mln additional Not Applicable

pound” investment

UK Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Financial terms Up to 60 mln Not Applicable

undisclosed

UK Pfizer and BioNTech Financial terms 30 mln Not Applicable

undisclosed

UK AstraZeneca 84 million pounds 100 mln 4 million in 2020. Earlier [nL8N2HQ6UO]

($110.40 million) about 30 million doses were

expected with initial

deliveries by Sept/Oct.

2020

Canada Pfizer and BioNTech Financial details Unspecified Through 2021

undisclosed

Canada Moderna Unspecified Unspecified Unspecified

Canada Johnson & Johnson Unspecified Up to 38 mln Unspecified

Canada AstraZeneca Unspecified Up to 20 mln Unspecified

Canada Novavax Unspecified Up to 76 mln Q2 of 2021

Japan Moderna Unspecified 50 mln doses, to be distributed H1 of 2021 [nL1N2HK0CP]

by Takeda

Japan Pfizer and BioNTech Financial details 120 mln H1 of 2021

undisclosed

Japan Johnson & Johnson In talks Not Applicable Not Applicable

Japan AstraZeneca Co-production with 120 mln First 30 mln expected by

JCR Pharma, March 2021

Daiichi Sankyo

Biotech and KM

Biologics

Japan Novavax Co-production with 250 mln Production is yearly

Takeda estimate

Europe, Latin Arcturus Therapeutics In talks Not Applicable Not Applicable

America and Holdings Inc

Southeast Asia

Israel Arcturus Therapeutics $275 million Initial 1 mln Not Applicable

Israel Moderna Financial terms Not Applicable Not Applicable

undisclosed

Indonesia Sinovac Biotech Financial terms At least 40 mln By March 2021

undisclosed

China AstraZeneca Produced by At least 200 mln By end 2021

Shenzhen Kangtai

Biological

Products

Thailand AstraZeneca Undisclosed Undisclosed Mid-year 2021

Uzbekistan Russia’s sovereign fund, Undisclosed Up to 35 mln Unspecified

RDIF

Egypt RDIF Undisclosed 25 mln Unspecified

India RDIF Undisclosed 100 mln Late 2020

Nepal RDIF Undisclosed 25 mln Unspecified

Brazil Gamaleya Research Institute Undisclosed Brazil’s Bahia state to get 50 To start in November

and RDIF mln and will conduct Phase 3

clinical trials

Brazil AstraZeneca $356 mln to buy, 100 mln December/January

produce vaccine

Mexico Gamaleya, RDIF Financial terms 32 mln November 2020

unspecified

Mexico, AstraZeneca To produce vaccine 150 mln + up to 250 mln more First half of 2021

Argentina for most of Latin

America

Qatar Moderna Unspecified Unspecified As soon as vaccine is

approved and released

Australia Novavax Unspecified 40 mln First half of 2021

Argentina RDIF Unspecified 10 mln Between December and

January 2021

Hungary RDIF Unspecified Unspecified To start importing small

quantities in December 2020

for final testing and

licensing

($1 = 0.8484 euros)

($1 = 0.7609 pounds)