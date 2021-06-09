Factbox-Vaccines donated by the United States and China

(Reuters) - Both the United States and China have pledged large donations of COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world. Washington has promised 80 million doses, three-quarters of which will be delivered via the international vaccine initiative COVAX, in what has been seen as an effort to counter China’s widening vaccine diplomacy. It began deliveries last week.
China had shipped vaccines to 66 countries in the form of aid, according to state news agency Xinhua. Beijing has not disclosed an overall figure for its donations but Reuters calculations based on publicly available data show at least 16.57 million doses have been delivered. China has also pledged to supply 10 million doses to COVAX.
VACCINES DONATED BY U.S. (plan for the first 25 mln):
Regional partners and priority recipients
COUNTRY/TERRITORY PLEDGED DELIVERED
Including Canada, Mexico, 1 mln to S.Korea in June
South Korea, West Bank and
Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo,
Haiti, Georgia, Egypt,
Jordan, India, Iraq, Yemen,
United Nations
TOTAL 6 mln 1 mln
Allocations through COVAX
South and Central America
COUNTRY/TERRITORY PLEDGED DELIVERED
Brazil, Argentina, Colombia,
Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador,
Paraguay, Bolivia,
Guatemala, El Salvador,
Honduras, Panama, Haiti,
Dominican Republic and other
Caribbean Community
(CARICOM) countries
TOTAL 6 mln
Asia
COUNTRY/TERRITORY PLEDGED DELIVERED
India, Nepal, Bangladesh,
Pakistan, Sri Lanka,
Afghanistan, Maldives,
Malaysia, Philippines,
Vietnam, Indonesia,
Thailand, Laos, Papua New
Guinea, Taiwan, and the
Pacific Islands
TOTAL 7 mln
Africa
COUNTRY/TERRITORY PLEDGED DELIVERED
To be selected in
coordination with the
African Union
TOTAL 5 mln
VACCINES DONATED BY CHINA (source - Reuters calculations and official data):
Asia Pacific
COUNTRY/TERRITORY PLEDGED DELIVERED
Afghanistan 400,000
Bangladesh Second batch of First batch of 500,000 delivered
600,000 on May 12
Brunei 52,000 in Feb
Cambodia 1.7 mln as of April 28
Kyrgyzstan 150,000 in March
Laos 300,000 in Feb
800,000 in late March
300,000 in late April
Maldives 200,000 in early March
Mongolia 300,000 in late February
Myanmar 500,000 in early May
Nepal 800,000 in late March
1 mln in early June
Pakistan 500,000 in early Feb
250,000 in Feb
500,000 in March
Philippines 600,000 in late Feb
400,000 in late March
Sri Lanka 600,000 at end March
500,000 in late May
Thailand 500,000 in May
500,000 in June
Timor-Leste 100,000 100,000 in early June
TOTAL 11.052 million
Africa
COUNTRY/TERRITORY PLEDGED DELIVERED
Angola 200,000 in late March
Algeria 200,000 200,000 in Feb
Botswana 200,000 in April
Cameroon 200,000 in April
Congo 100,000 100,000 in March
Egypt 600,000 in March
Ethiopia 300,000 in late March
Equatorial Guinea 100,000 in Feb
Guinea 200,000 in early March
Mozambique 200,000 in late Feb
Namibia 100,000 by early April
Niger 400,000 in late March
Sierra Leone 240,000 by late May
Togo 200,000 in April
Uganda 300,000
Zimbabwe 200,000 in Feb
200,000 in March
100,000 in May
TOTAL 3.74 million
South America
COUNTRY/TERRITORY PLEDGED DELIVERED
Bolivia 100,000 in late Feb
100,000 in late March
Venezuela 500,000 in early March
TOTAL 700,000
Europe & Middle East
COUNTRY/TERRITORY PLEDGED DELIVERED
Belarus 100,000 in Feb
300,000 in May
Georgia 100,000 at end April
Iran 250,000 at end February
Iraq 50,000 in early March
Montenegro 30,000 in early March
North Macedonia 100,000 in May
Syria 150,000 in late April
TOTAL 1.08 million
Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo in Beijing and Cooper Inveen in Dakar; Additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe in Harare, Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs
