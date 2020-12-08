JNJ targets COVID-19 late-stage trial results by January

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Geneva (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson could obtain late-stage trial results of a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing earlier than expected, with the company targeting January, its chief scientist, Paul Stoffels, said on Tuesday.

The U.S. company last month said it was hoping to have all the data needed to seek U.S. authorisation by February or earlier.

J&J’s candidate is a single-dose vaccine, whereas the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and another under development by AstraZeneca all require two shots several weeks apart.