Pfizer, Moderna vaccines reduce COVID-19 infection risk by 90% after second dose: U.S. study

(Reuters) - The COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc are highly effective and reduced the risk of infection by 90% by two weeks after the second shot among healthcare personnel and first responders, according to a the U.S. study released on Monday.

The findings from a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the real-world use of these messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines confirm what was seen in large controlled clinical trials conducted before they received emergency use authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.