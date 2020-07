PARIS (Reuters) - French specialty vaccines company Valneva will participate in Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine response programme, the company said on Monday and will provide up to 100 million doses of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate to the plan.

Valneva also said that as part of its broader COVID-19 response, the company planned to further invest in its manufacturing facility in Livingston, Scotland and in Solna, Sweden.