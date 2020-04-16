World News
April 16, 2020 / 9:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Penlon ventilator receives UK approval in battle against coronavirus

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has approved a ventilator from medical device company Penlon which will be built as part of a consortium including Airbus and Rolls-Royce in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are working closely with our supply chain partners to rapidly scale up production to achieve our target of at least 1,500 units a week of the combined Penlon and Smiths models,” said Dick Elsy, the chief executive of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below