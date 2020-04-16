Penlon ventilator receives UK approval in battle against coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has approved a ventilator from medical device company Penlon which will be built as part of a consortium including Airbus and Rolls-Royce in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are working closely with our supply chain partners to rapidly scale up production to achieve our target of at least 1,500 units a week of the combined Penlon and Smiths models,” said Dick Elsy, the chief executive of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium.