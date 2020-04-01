Vietnam-based Hyundai, Honda plants close amid nationwide lockdown

FILE PHOTO:The Hyundai booth displays the company logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam-based Hyundai (005380.KS) assembler TC Motor and Honda (7267.T) Vietnam have shut down their plants for two weeks amid a nationwide social distancing campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the companies said on Wednesday.

Honda Vietnam will close both its motorbike and auto plants in the northern province of Vinh Phuc until April 15, while TC Motor, Vietnam’s third biggest car seller, said it will shut its plant in the northern province of Ninh Binh.