New coronavirus cases in Vietnam's 2 biggest cities, central highlands: VTV

HANOI (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases have been detected in Vietnam’s two biggest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and in the country’s central highlands coffee belt, due largely to increased domestic travel, state television reported on Wednesday.

Broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said the infections resulted from movement of people between those areas and Danang, the central city where the country’s first community transmission in three months was reported on Saturday.

The health ministry has not confirmed the cases reported by VTV, which said there were 30 infections linked to Danang.