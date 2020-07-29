Vietnam confirms four new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 450

A health worker of Hanoi CDC gets a test sample of an employee of a pizza restaurant where another employee tested positive with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after travel from Da Nang city, in Hanoi, Vietnam July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam late on Wednesday confirmed four new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 450, with no deaths.

The new cases include one in Hanoi, who had recently returned from Danang, where the Southeast Asian country last week detected its first locally transmitted infections in more than three months, the Ministry of Health said.

The other three cases include one from the Central Highlands and two in Ho Chi Minh City.

In a rare rescue flight, Vietnam repatriated 140 construction workers infected with COVID-19 from Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday, a state medical official told Reuters. The workers will be treated at a hospital outside Hanoi, the official said.

Vietnam’s health ministry has not yet added the African cases to its coronavirus tally.