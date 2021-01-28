Vietnam health minister says 81 new COVID-19 cases found

FILE PHOTO: A health worker takes a sample for a coronavirus test from a journalist in preparation for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which began on January 25, in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health minister on Thursday said 81 people had tested positive for the coronavirus linked to two cases announced earlier in the day, which were the country’s first-known locally transmitted infections in nearly two months.

Nguyen Thanh Long announced the cases during a meeting of senior officials on Thursday, a recording of which was reviewed by Reuters. The cases come just weeks before the country’s Lunar New Year holiday period, when big gatherings indoors are expected.

