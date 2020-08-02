Vietnam reports 1 new local coronavirus case, tally at 621

A man wears a protective mask as he drives past a banner promoting prevention against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry on Monday reported one new local coronavirus case linked to the recent outbreak in central city Danang, bringing the country’s total tally to 621 infections.

The country had gone 100 days with no locally transmitted case until the virus re-emerged on July 25. Vietnam has carried out 482,000 coronavirus tests and has quarantined around 103,000 people, the health ministry said in a statement.

The country’s death toll from the virus stands at 6.