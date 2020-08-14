Vietnam reports 24 new COVID-19 cases and one death

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask looks at a smart phone amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the temple of literature in Hanoi, Vietnam August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry on Friday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and one death, bringing the total tally to 929 cases with 21 fatalities.

Of the new cases, 17 patients are linked to the central city of Danang, the epicentre of a new outbreak that began late last month.

Over 175,000 people are being quarantined in the country, including 5,000 at hospitals, around 25,000 at centralised quarantine centres and the rest at home, it added.