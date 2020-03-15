Vietnam's coronavirus cases rise to 57 - health ministry

FILE PHOTO: A health worker sprays disinfectants to protect against the coronavirus on a beach in Hoi An, Vietnam March 10, 2020. Picture taken March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Koustav Samanta

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has confirmed four more cases of coronavirus, all among foreign nationals, its health ministry said on Sunday, bringing its total number of cases to 57.

The latest detected patients include a Lithuanian, a German and two British nationals, the health ministry said in a statement.

There have been no deaths in the country, it said, and 16 of the cases confirmed so far have fully recovered.

Vietnam on Sunday said all passengers coming from or through China, South Korea, the UK and Schengen countries would be compulsorily quarantined and tested for coronavirus.