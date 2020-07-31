Vietnam health ministry reports second COVID-19 death

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Health Ministry reported the country’s second COVID-19 death late on Friday.

The 61-year-old man died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Danang city, where Vietnam last week detected its first domestically transmitted coronavirus infections in more than three months, the ministry said in a statement.

The country, which has recorded 546 coronavirus infections since its first cases were detected in January, reported its first coronavirus death earlier on Friday.