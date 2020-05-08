Vietnam seeks to resume international flights from June 1: VnExpress

FILE PHOTO: A health worker sprays disinfectant outside a Vietnam Airlines airplane to protect from the recent coronavirus outbreak, at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s civil aviation authority (CAAV) is seeking government approval to partially resume international flights from June 1 to “revive the hit-hard aviation industry”, online newspaper VnExpress reported on Friday.

Vietnam has suspended international flights since March 25 and banned entry of foreign nationals since March 22 in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As the country has gone more than three weeks without coronavirus community transmission, CAAV has proposed reconnecting international flights with limited frequency, giving priority to foreign experts and investors, VnExpress reported.

Vietnam has registered a relatively small 288 cases and zero deaths, putting it on course to revive its economy much sooner than most others.