World News
July 29, 2020 / 2:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hanoi to shut bars and ban big gatherings after COVID-19 outbreak in Danang

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, has ordered bars and pubs to shut and banned large gatherings from midnight on Wednesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Danang, the head of the city’s administration said.

Hanoi on Wednesday has registered its first case of COVID-19 linked to the Danang outbreak.

“We have to act now and act fast. All large gatherings will be banned until further notice,” Nguyen Duc Chung, Hanoi’s chairman, said in a statement on the city’s website.

“Over 21,000 people returned to Hanoi from Danang will be closely monitored and will undergo rapid testing,” he said.

Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below