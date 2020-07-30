Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases in central region

Boys, who have returned after travelling to Da Nang, wait at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rapid testing center outside Hanoi, Vietnam July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam reported five more novel coronavirus infections late on Thursday, bringing its total cases to 464, as authorities nationwide rush to track down new infections linked to a central city where the virus resurfaced last week.

All of the new cases, aged between 45 and 69, are from Quang Nam province, which is home to the tourism town of Hoi An and near to Danang, where authorities on Saturday reported the country’s first locally transmitted case in more than three months.