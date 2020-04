FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

HANOI (Reuters) - Nissan (7201.T) Vietnam will shut down its plant for two weeks amid a nationwide social distancing campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Friday.

“Our plant in central province Danang will close from April 5 for 15 days, in line with the government’s order of social distancing,” Nissan Vietnam’s spokeswoman said.