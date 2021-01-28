Vietnam should prepare for 30,000 coronavirus cases after new outbreak - official

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing a protective suit holds testing samples of travellers who have returned from Da Nang, at a rapid testing center for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam should prepare for 30,000 COVID-19 cases, state television said, citing the coronavirus taskforce chief, after the country reported its biggest daily number of new infections on Thursday and ended a 55-day run without a local case.

Deputy Prime Minister and taskforce head Vu Duc Dam said the two northern provinces where 83 cases were found should put measures in place to contain the spread, speed up contact-tracing and prepare for the scenario of 30,000 cases, state broadcaster VTV reported.