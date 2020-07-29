Vietnam PM says every province, city at risk of coronavirus infection

FILE PHOTO: Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks during the closing ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday that every province and city in the country was at high risk of coronavirus infections, state broadcaster VTV reported, days after its first local transmission in more than three months.

“We have to act more swiftly and more fiercely in order to control the outbreak,” VTV quoted Phuc as telling a meeting of government officials, adding that the new “wave” appears to be different to that seen in Vietnam earlier this year.

He said tourist hubs throughout the country should increase vigilance and that Danang, where the new infections were found last week, would be placed on “strict lockdown”, the report said.