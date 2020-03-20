Vietnam extends quarantine to all foreign arrivals from March 21

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam will extend a quarantine regime for incoming travelers, placing all international arrivals in adapted military bases from March 21 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, its health ministry said on Friday.

Weeks after announcing the recovery of all 16 of its coronavirus sufferers, the Southeast Asian nation has confirmed it now has 87 infections, but no deaths, after authorities announced a surge in infections from overseas.

“All incoming travelers will be immediately transported to repurposed military camps for 14 days’ quarantine,” Vietnam’s health ministry said in a statement, without saying how long the policy would remain in place.

Vietnam had already imposed a quarantine requirement for arrivals from the United States, Europe and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The government on Wednesday said it was expanding quarantine facilities to house around 60,000 people as thousands of Vietnamese are set to flock home from abroad to flee the widening pandemic.

Schools stayed shut nationwide. Authorities have ordered the closure of cinemas, clubs and bars, massage parlors, karaoke lounges and online game centers in urban areas until the end of March.

The government has advised Vietnamese to call off large gatherings and ordered them to wear masks in public places.