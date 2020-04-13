Vietnam orders workers at Samsung Display unit to be quarantined after COVID-19 case

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed at the Samsung news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

HANOI (Reuters) - Authorities in northern Vietnam have ordered people working at a unit of Samsung Display factory in the country to be quarantined after a worker there tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A 25-year-old worker of the EQC-SI unit of the Samsung Display factory in Bac Ninh province tested positive on Sunday, according to a statement released on Monday by the anti-COVID-19 task force of neighbouring Bac Giang province.

Samsung confirmed the case, but said Samsung Display’s production lines in Vietnam had not been affected.