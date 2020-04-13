Technology News
April 13, 2020 / 5:16 AM / in 13 minutes

Vietnam orders workers at Samsung Display unit to be quarantined after COVID-19 case

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed at the Samsung news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

HANOI (Reuters) - Authorities in northern Vietnam have ordered people working at a unit of Samsung Display factory in the country to be quarantined after a worker there tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A 25-year-old worker of the EQC-SI unit of the Samsung Display factory in Bac Ninh province tested positive on Sunday, according to a statement released on Monday by the anti-COVID-19 task force of neighbouring Bac Giang province.

Samsung confirmed the case, but said Samsung Display’s production lines in Vietnam had not been affected.

Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Khanh Vu; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang in SEOUL; Editing by James Pearson; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below