Vietnam capital says 21,000 returnees from coronavirus outbreak city test negative

HANOI (Reuters) - About 21,000 residents of Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, who recently returned from a central city where the coronavirus resurfaced last week have negative for COVID-19, the city’s disease control authority said on Friday.

Hanoi’s government on Thursday ordered mass testing for people who recently returned from the popular coastal city, where dozens of new cases across the country have been traced back to.

Those who tested negative for the virus are still required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Hanoi has registered two cases linked to the Danang outbreak.