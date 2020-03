FILE PHOTO: A Vietnamese health worker sprays disinfectant at the home of a traveler who recently came back from Europe as part of measures to prevent against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam March 22, 2020. REUTERS/James Pearson

HANOI (Reuters) - All unnecessary services in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, have been ordered to shut down as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the city’s ruling body said on Wednesday.

Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organize events with large numbers of people, and to limit public gatherings, the Hanoi People’s Committee said in a statement.