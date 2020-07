FILE PHOTO: Tourists wear protective masks as they wait to check-in for departure at Da Nang Airport, Vietnam July 26, 2020.Three residents were tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the weekend in Da Nang city. Picture taken July 26, 2020. Tran Le Lam/VNA via REUTERS

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam on Monday reported 11 new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus, all linked to a hospital in the central province of Danang and including four healthcare workers, the country’s health ministry said.

Vietnam has registered a total of 431 cases, with no deaths, the health ministry said in a statement. The country has carried out more than 430,000 tests and nearly 12,000 people are under quarantine.