Vietnam reports 14 more COVID-19 infections

A healthcare worker wearing protective suit walks past as local residents, who have returned after travelling to Da Nang, wait at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center in Hanoi, Vietnam August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported 14 more coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 976, with 24 fatalities.

Nearly 500 cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where a new outbreak was detected late in July after more than three months without domestic transmission nationwide.

The ministry said 107,642 people were being quarantined, about a quarter in hospitals and centralised isolation centres and the rest at home.